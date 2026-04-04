Students at the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) are putting their skills to the test by building a formula-style hybrid race car from scratch.

The student-led team integrates various engineering disciplines, from design to electrical systems and performance, to construct the vehicle.

TMJ4 MSOE engineering students are putting their skills to the test by building a formula-style hybrid race car from scratch. Read how this hands-on project is preparing them for their future careers.

"This project is—we make a formula-style race car. Pretty much as simple as that. Sounds simple, definitely isn’t. We integrate a lot of different engineering disciplines," Carson Chur said.

Watch: MSOE engineering students build a formula-style hybrid race car to compete against global universities

MSOE engineering students build a formula-style hybrid race car to compete against global universities

The MSOE team will race the car against other universities.

"We’re competing against other schools all across the world. We have some teams from Canada, Harvard, MIT, things along those lines," Chur said.

TMJ4 MSOE student Carson Chur

The project goes beyond engineering to teach real-world skills. Local 601 stepped in to teach the students how to weld.

"It’s not all the books and the computer. It’s just being able to do the hands-on and see what it takes to actually do a project," William Pearson said.

TMJ4 William Pearson LOCAL 106

"It’s important that you have skills, the hard skills you learn in class, but learning how to work with people, that’s the important part," Michael Montemayor said.

For the students, the hands-on experience serves as a pathway to their future careers.

"This is probably the coolest thing I’ll ever work on in my life. It’s just really cool. It’s like an itch that needs scratching," Montemayor said.

TMJ4 MSOE Student Michael Montemayor

While the goal is to cross the finish line, the students believe the real win comes long before race day.

"We set out at the beginning of the year to build good engineers. If we can focus on making our engineers as good as we can, then in turn we will have a good race car," Chur said.

"Engineers are always gonna be what they are. They’re problem solvers," Montemayor said.

To learn more about how to support these future engineers, visit https://www.instagram.com/mozeemotorsports/

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