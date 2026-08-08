Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike, crashing in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred late Friday night on the 2300 block of N. Commerce Street.

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was traveling westbound on North Avenue when they lost control of the bike and crashed.

The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police say that impairment does not seem to be a factor.

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