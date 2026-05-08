Mother's Day gift ideas range from $2 finds to free admission around Milwaukee

Mother's Day is this weekend, and whether you have a plan or are still scrambling, there are plenty of ways to show mom some appreciation — from budget-friendly local finds to free admission at Milwaukee landmarks.

Shaquita, a mom of three and founder of Mommies Make It Better, said the holiday deserves more recognition than it gets.

Alonna Johnson

"I do think that it should be celebrated more than just one day of the year."

She knows firsthand how much goes into the role and supports others going through motherhood.

"We do everything from getting up, cooking, making schedules…"

The National Retail Federation expects spending to reach $38 billion this Mother's Day, with people spending an average of about $285 on their mom.

For those still searching for the right gift, On and On in Walker's Point carries items from more than 40 local vendors selling vintage and homemade goods.

Alonna Johnson

Beth, a customer service employee at the shop, said the price range is wide.

"Here at On and On, we have things in every price range, and by every price range, I mean starting at like $2."

She said each seller brings something distinct to the store.

"And each one of our vendors is bringing their own unique curated voice to our shop."

There are also free and discounted options around the Milwaukee area this weekend:

The Milwaukee County Zoo and Milwaukee Public Museum are offering free admission to all moms.

Nails and Spa in Menomonee Falls and BetterCleans in Milwaukee are offering 20% off gift cards.

Baskin-Robbins rewards members can score a buy-one-get-one-free scoop Saturday.

As for what Shaquita wants this year?

"I need a new computer…"

She said it jokingly, but added that what matters most is the thought behind a gift.

"And I am grateful that you even thought about me."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip