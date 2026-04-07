MKE Parks Foundation sets $10 million fundraising goal to support and maintain county parks system

The MKE Parks Foundation is working to raise $10 million by 2029 to support and maintain the county's park system, which faces significant financial and staffing challenges.

Founded in 2019, the organization has raised over $3.3 million to keep parks vibrant and equitable through philanthropy, volunteering, and partnerships.

The county parks currently operate on the same budget they had in the 1980s, working with about a third of the staff they had back then to manage 15,000 acres of land. There is over $500 million in deferred maintenance across the system, according to Becky Stoner, executive director of MKE Parks Foundation.

MKE Parks Foundation

"It's really, really critical that we leverage as many partnerships as we can to find sustainable funding solutions and make sure our parks are here for years to come," Becky said.

WATCH: How you can help the Milwaukee Parks Foundation

Highlighting the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community center

Despite the financial hurdles, the Trust for Public Land recently ranked the system 18 out of 100 for major metro areas. Every Milwaukee County resident lives within a 10-minute walk of a park.

"Parks are part of our healthcare system. Parks are public safety. Parks take care of the community," Becky said.

MKE Parks Foundation

The foundation has invested heavily in the King Center on Vilte Street, one of two community centers in the county park system. The center, which has been open since 1976, also houses the foundation's offices.

MKE Parks Foundation

Recent improvements at the King Center include upgraded bleachers, investments in programming and events, and a new mural funded by the foundation and completed by Brad Anthony Bernard.

With April being Earth Month, the foundation is offering numerous volunteer opportunities. Community members can also help the organization reach its $10 million goal by donating at MKEParksFoundation.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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