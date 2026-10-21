Mixed reactions as Brewers offer new Timeless Ticket accommodations for World Series seating concerns

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have apologized to Timeless Ticket holders and announced new accommodations for the World Series, drawing mixed reactions from fans. Some Timeless Ticket holders say the deal doesn't go far enough, while others applaud the move.

Watch Ben Jordan's report in the video player below:

TIMELESS TICKET ACCOMMODATIONS

Hundreds of Timeless Ticket holders were offered fourth-level seats or standing-room-only tickets for a game at the 2026 World Series at American Family Field.

TMJ4 Timeless Tickets

It comes more than a decade after 1,000 fans paid $1,000 in exchange for a promise of the best available seat at the time of redemption — at any future game, including the World Series.

A day after TMJ4 exposed these concerns, the Brewers announced new accommodations for those fans. The solution, following feedback from frustrated fans, lets Timeless Ticket holders keep their current seat at this World Series while allowing them to retain the Timeless Ticket for a future game.

Timeless Ticket holder Danny Fochesato said that does nothing for their situation at this World Series.

"I know it says best available on my sheet," Fochesato said. "I found my info card with all that information.”

TMJ4 Danny Fochesato - Timeless Ticket holder

Fochesato expected to get a seat close to the action because it wasn't his first time going through this process. In 2018, when the Brewers reached the NLCS, Fochesato said he filled out the order form to use his Timeless Ticket for a World Series seat. His ticket came with a seat in row 12 of section 119 behind home plate.

Provided to TMJ4 2018 Timeless Ticket Receipt

"2018 was a dream process," Fochesato said. "It was exactly how they pitched it to me in the sales call in 2015 when I was interested in buying this," Fochesato said.

The Brewers fell short of the World Series in 2018. Fast forward to last week, and Fochesato's Timeless Ticket order form left him stunned.

"When I saw the options of only terrace level and standing room, this is not how it's supposed to be," Fochesato said.

Provided to TMJ4 2026 Timeless Ticket order form selection

The Milwaukee Brewers issued a statement to TMJ4 Tuesday saying they regret the mistake, and quote, "We subsequently erred in our internal communications on the logistics of fulfilling the requests." TMJ4 followed up to request an interview, but the Brewers have not yet responded.

"It doesn't improve anything for us now, which is a huge deal," Fochesato said. "This year, we were behind season ticket holders’ extra ones, and then we were in line with the Capital One people who got to go online and actually select versus filling out a form. So they were processing ours after those presales had finished.”

While Fochesato isn't satisfied with the Brewers' solution, Kyle and Kevin Deaton of Kenosha have a different perspective.

"I think the Brewers did what they could to make it right," Kevin Deaton said.

The Kenosha brothers said they didn't even request tickets last week after seeing the options, but they told TMJ4 that the Brewers organization called Wednesday to provide them with seats better than the original options.

"They made accommodations for us. We will be at the game. We're thrilled about that," Kyle Deaton said.

TMJ4 Kevin (left) and Kyle (right) Deaton of Kenosha

Kyle and Kevin's appreciation for the Brewers is now turning into an opportunity to pay it forward.

"We went ahead and bought extra tickets, so we want to give two tickets away to Brewers fans that probably wouldn't have had a chance to go, because we were pretty much in the same boat," Kevin Deaton said.

Kyle and Kevin said they have set up an email giveaway for a pair of World Series Game 1 tickets in an effort to pay it forward. You can email them at BrewerBrothers2026@gmail.com.

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