MILWAUKEE — Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day is back, and every Blizzard sold at participating locations benefits children and families at Children's Wisconsin.

For every Blizzard purchased today, $1 or more goes directly to support kids and families in Wisconsin through Children's Miracle Network.

"People can come to Dairy Queen, one of our great partners with Children's Miracle Network, and buy a Blizzard, and $1 or more for every Blizzard that's sold we'll come back to support the kids and families of Wisconsin," Christine Baranoucky of Children's Wisconsin said.

Last year, the event raised $33,000 in a single day. This year, organizers have set a higher goal.

Watch: Miracle Treat Day returns to raise money for Children's Wisconsin

Miracle Treat Day returns to raise money for Children's Wisconsin

"It was amazing that we hit $33,000 last year, but we want to raise this year with the generosity of the community, $40,000. We have 70 locations throughout the state of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan that are going to help us to reach that goal," Baranoucky said.

The money raised goes toward services at Children's Wisconsin that fall outside of what insurance and Medicaid cover.

"It helps us do the things that we do at Children's Wisconsin that aren't covered by insurance, that aren't fully funded by Medicaid, the special things like our child life therapists, our art therapy, our pet therapy, all the things that really help wrap around the kids and families that we serve," Baranoucky said.

I stopped by the Dairy Queen in Milwaukee, where Emily and her parents showed me how a Blizzard is made. The Dairy Queen at 245 E Hampton Rd will celebrate its 75th Anniversary in 2028.

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