Milwaukee's Spring Gallery Night has more than 60 venues showcasing local and regional art

Spring Gallery Night returns to Milwaukee this weekend, featuring more than 60 venues across multiple neighborhoods for attendees to admire and purchase art.

Planned by the Third Ward Association on behalf of the city, the event expands beyond traditional galleries. Pop-up exhibitions will be featured in restaurants, event spaces, and locations like the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel and the Milwaukee Public Market, which is hosting a Maker's marketplace.

"You can expect everything, the unexpected for sure," Jordan Dechambre , with the Historic Third Ward Association, said.

"Go anywhere from Riverwest to Walker's Point to right here in the Third Ward and find these amazing exhibitions of local artists, national, regional artists, but it's not just art for you to buy, it's art for you to admire as well and really learn and get inspired from the process of these amazing artists," Jordan said.

"It's such an incredible opportunity for people to explore neighborhoods, especially neighborhoods they haven't been to before," Jordan said.

"You need a reason to explore, right? And I think gallery night is absolutely the time to do it," Jordan said.

Third Ward Association

At the Marshall Building in the Third Ward, gallery owner Tony Nickalls is showcasing the work of artist Jaymee Harvey Willms.

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"This is her last five years' work," Tony said. "It's mostly about grief, but it's very instructive to come here and just enjoy her work."

The event caters to both serious buyers and those just looking for a night out.

"Friday night's very social," Tony said. "If you're more interested in buying, maybe come on Saturday afternoon. It's a little bit quieter, but it's still a lot going on, and just, you know, you can experience the art."

WATCH: Local and regional art showcased at Spring Gallery Night

Spring gallery night in Milwaukee

The Marshall Building on the corner of Water Street and Buffalo Street is home to many artist. During our visit we made stops at Aqua Nguvu Studio & Gallery, Catacombs of Neto Art Museum, Kat Harrison Studio and Harmonic Harvest.

Kat Harrison says just a year ago, she walked through the building during Gallery Night and immediately felt inspired. That spark turned into something bigger—today, she now has her own gallery inside the very same space, surrounded by the creative energy that first drew her in.

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Kat’s studio is more than just a gallery—it’s a place where the community can create alongside her. Through hands-on workshops like “Clay Your Way,” visitors can bring their own ideas to life in a welcoming, collaborative environment. She says it’s that sense of support and shared creativity that makes Milwaukee’s art scene so special—and exactly why events like Gallery Night continue to thrive.

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Artists like Neto Atkinson are helping showcase the city’s growing creative scene. Neto, the creator of the Catacombs of Neto Art Museum, says his work is deeply inspired by Milwaukee itself—from the changing seasons to everyday moments around the city. His spring collection highlights themes of growth, color, and new beginnings, with pieces influenced by nature and local landscapes like Seven Bridges.

Beyond the canvas, Atkinson also uses his art as a tool for healing. Through his work in art therapy with the Milwaukee Behavioral Health Division, he helps members of the community express themselves and work through challenges creatively. He says Milwaukee’s art scene continues to evolve, calling it a “spark” of creativity filled with passionate artists and strong community support—something visitors can experience firsthand during this weekend’s free Gallery Night.

Learn more about Gallery Night by clicking here

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