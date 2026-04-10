Milwaukee's Doggy Day returns to Deer District to raise funds for Winston's Wishes animal rescue

MILWAUKEE — Doggy Day is returning to Milwaukee's Deer District this Saturday from 10AM-3PM for its fifth year, expecting nearly 10,000 people to help raise funds for Winston's Wishes.

Winston's Wishes is a local organization that focuses on dogs in need. Founder Jake started the organization in 2014 after adopting his dog, Winston.

Kidd O'Shea

"Sadly, I lost him in November of 2024. But he taught me so much and we do everything that we do now to honor his legacy," Jake said.

The organization exclusively transfers dogs from MADACC who are shutting down in the shelter environment, senior dogs, or dogs who need extra medical care.

WATCH: Doggy Day is returning to Milwaukee's Deer District this Saturday from 10AM-3PM for its fifth year

Doggy Day at Deer District

"They come to us for as long as they possibly need until they find they're happily ever after," Jake said.

Winston's Wishes

The event plaza will be filled from the north to the south end with local businesses and vendors, offering shopping for attendees and their dogs. There will also be a lure course, a photo booth, and a raffle featuring donations from businesses across Wisconsin. All donations for the lure course go directly to the organization.

Six food trucks will be at the event, and all are donating a portion of their proceeds back to Winston's Wishes.

Winston's Wishes

"It's about getting our adoptables in front of more eyes so they can find their happily ever after," Jake said.

Learn more about the event by clicking here

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