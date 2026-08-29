MOUNT PLEASANT — The Eagles Youth Football 10U team was back on the field for its first game since one of their players was tripped during a game last Saturday. A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for disorderly conduct after video shows him tripping a 9-year-old player during a youth football game.

WATCH: Milwaukee youth football team returns to field after player was tripped by parent

Milwaukee youth football team returns to field after player was tripped by parent

Mount Pleasant Police say the man, who was a parent of a player on the visiting team, became upset over a play, went onto the field, and stuck his leg out as the player ran toward the end zone.

Virginia Jones, a parent of a player on the Eagles, was at last week's game where the player — known by the team as "Juju" — was tripped.

TMJ4 Virginia Jones, football team parent

"It was disgusting to me, honestly. I can't believe a parent would do such a thing, especially at a youth football game," Jones said.

Jones said the incident only strengthened the team's resolve heading into Saturday's game.

"I feel like they are more fired up to play; they are there to support the player who was tripped last week," Jones said.

Head coach Channing Schultz said the league added referees and they planned to call a tight game. He said Juju showed up ready to play.

TMJ4 Channing Schultz, Head Coach for Eagles Youth Football 10U team

"Juju's the first one here, so he is ready to go and ready to get back out here. He was like, 'I've even got grown-ups mad at me,' so he's taking it like that," Schultz said.

Parents at Saturday's game noticed some changes.

"Last week we only had, I believe it was two or three refs out there. Now we have five. So they'll be able to see if there are any problems," Jones said.

Schultz said a yellow rope was also added to keep parents back from the sideline boundary.

"It kind of helps. People are aware of it, so hopefully it helps both sides. Keeps the parents off the field, hopefully," Jermaine Pumphrey, a football team parent, said.

TMJ4 Jermaine Pumphrey, football team parent

Throughout the game, many parents still crossed in front of the rope. Schultz acknowledged emotions run high but said he expects parents to use good judgment.

"I know things get emotional. It is a big game, so... they know right and wrong," Schultz said.

Schultz said regardless of the emotions surrounding the incident, his players remain focused on playing good football.

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