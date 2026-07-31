Milwaukee woman charged in infant's death after allegedly admitting to repeated smothering

Editor’s note: This article contains disturbing details involving the death of an infant that readers may find graphic and upsetting.

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE— A Milwaukee woman faces a felony charge after prosecutors say she admitted to smothering her 7-month-old child to death. Court documents allege similar incidents had been witnessed before and went unreported.

Makenzie Critton is charged with one count of physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, July 29.

Officers were dispatched on July 27 after prosecutors say Critton called 911 around 11:20 a.m., reporting that her 7-month-old was not moving and was not "responding to anything."

A telecommunicator instructed Critton on how to perform CPR on the infant until first responders arrived. The infant was then taken to Children's Wisconsin, where, despite continued lifesaving measures, the infant was pronounced dead.

Alleged prior incidents

In an interview with investigators, the infant's grandmother said she was forced to intervene in a similar unreported incident last month and that she was worried her daughter had smothered the infant again.

On June 12, she recounted allegedly witnessing Critton holding her hand over the infant's nose and mouth, leaving the infant's face blue. Critton allegedly told her she did it because the baby "would not stop crying."

A woman who prosecutors say lived with Critton and was a close family friend also spoke with detectives. She allegedly recounted that in the past few weeks, she witnessed Critton become frustrated by the infant's cries and shake the infant's body so hard it made a "rattling" noise until it stopped crying. She also allegedly hit the child when it cried.

Child’s father details alleged pattern of abuse

Critton's boyfriend, and the father of the infant, also spoke with detectives, recounting similar incidents — including allegedly finding the infant with a blanket covering its face, leaving the child unable to breathe and with a blue face. He told detectives that he rushed the child downstairs and "revived" it, and told Critton to never cover the infant's face again.

He also claimed that Critton did not change the infant's diaper when he was not home.

Alleged confession

In an interview with detectives, Critton allegedly admitted to repeatedly suffocating the infant when it cried, including on the morning of July 27. She said she smothered the child for around 10 to 15 minutes when the infant would not stop crying as she attempted to give the child a bottle.

Prosecutors say she told detectives she "got frustrated" and was extremely tired that morning because there had been a party at the residence the night before and she had not gone to sleep until 5 a.m.

After allegedly smothering the infant, prosecutors say Critton went to bed, allegedly believing the child was fine. She allegedly told investigators it was "normal" for the infant to turn blue and that she expected the infant to start breathing again.

When she woke up and saw that the child was still blue and not breathing, she allegedly called for help.

What’s next

Critton appeared in court Friday morning for an initial appearance, according to court records.

If convicted, she faces a sentence of life in prison.

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