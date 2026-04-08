Milwaukee woman arrested in Wauwatosa road rage shooting on Capitol Drive

WAUWATOSA — A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested by Wauwatosa police Tuesday after a road rage incident that ended with shots being fired.

The incident occurred when two vehicles were traveling westbound on West Capitol Drive near Interstate 41. A pickup truck driven by the victim was in the left lane with a sedan in the right lane. Construction in the area required all traffic to merge into the left lane. The sedan attempted to merge and struck traffic cones and the pickup truck, causing minor damage.

As the two vehicles continued westbound, the sedan driver fired one shot at the truck, striking the tailgate of the pickup bed.

When they stopped at a red light at North 124th Street, the sedan driver pulled alongside the truck and fired one shot into the front passenger door.

The victim called 911 to report the incident as the suspect drove away.

Officers and detectives quickly identified a suspect. The Wauwatosa Police Special Response Team executed a search warrant at the suspect's Milwaukee residence, where they arrested the 26-year-old woman and recovered a handgun believed to have been used in the incident.

The suspect was taken to the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

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