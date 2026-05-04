MILWAUKEE — City leaders are ramping up efforts to combat chronic illegal dumping in Milwaukee, unveiling a plan to significantly expand surveillance and enforcement at problem sites across the city.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) announced Monday that the city’s illegal dumping camera pilot program will be expanded from just 10 cameras to an additional 100 by the end of 2026. Officials say the new cameras will be deployed in public areas at locations with a high likelihood of dumping, with priority given to places where the problem is persistent.

Johnson said illegal dumping costs the city hundreds of thousands of dollars every year — money that could otherwise be used to provide services to residents. He described the behavior as “a choice” that steals resources from taxpayers and causes blight in neighborhoods.

Mike Beiermeister Mayor Johnson speaking at the news conference on Monday.

“It steals city resources, and it causes unnecessary harm in neighborhoods,” Johnson said. “Consider this your last warning. If you dump illegally in our neighborhoods, we will catch you, you will be embarrassed publicly, and you will get a $5,000 citation.”

Along with the increased surveillance, the city will launch a grant program offering neighborhood agencies and nonprofits up to $5,000 to purchase and deploy cameras. Participating organizations must be IRS‑recognized nonprofits located in Milwaukee neighborhoods and will agree to guidance on use and privacy protections. They’ll receive training on installation and proper operation, and the city will serve as a resource on best practices.

Watch: Milwaukee to add 100 cameras to catch illegal dumping; neighbors call for enforcement

Milwaukee to add 100 cameras to catch illegal dumping

Footage from the cameras can be submitted to DNS or the Milwaukee Police Department for review, and if it leads to a successful prosecution, the group responsible for capturing the footage could receive a $1,000 reward. Officials say this incentive is designed to involve residents directly in enforcement efforts.

Neighborhood groups already play a core role in fighting illegal dumping, Johnson said, adding that community partnerships will make the expansion more effective. Groups will also help identify dumping hot spots for camera placement, though the exact locations will not be publicly disclosed to prevent misuse or tampering.

Privacy concerns were addressed at the news conference. DNS Commissioner Jezamil Arroyo‑Vega emphasized that cameras will only be placed in public spaces and will not be pointed into homes or private property. She also said the program is intended to capture illegal dumping activity, but if other crimes are caught on camera, footage will be turned over to law enforcement.

“This is not about watching people in their private spaces,” Arroyo‑Vega said. “It’s about holding people accountable for dumping illegally and harming neighborhoods.”

For residents in affected areas, the expansion is welcome but overdue.

Elizabeth Brown lives in the Amani neighborhood near three abandoned buildings she says regularly attract dumping. Even signs and existing cameras, she said, haven’t stopped the piles of construction debris, paint cans, and household items from returning every couple of weeks.

Mike Beiermeister Elizabeth Brown is tired of the illegal dumping happening in her neighborhood.

“It’s mostly like cleaning out houses or like construction stuff,” Brown said. “Rodents, the debris… it’s just trash. It blows everywhere. It gets everywhere.”

Brown believes the city’s problem isn’t just a lack of cameras but a lack of enforcement. Fines can reach up to $5,000, but she says violators don’t always end up paying.

“You give me a fine, but then you don’t make me pay it,” Brown said. “I’ll just wait until it falls off.”

She suggests physical prevention measures, like fencing off known dumping spots, and compensating community members who already assist with cleaning and reporting incidents. “We have somebody who actually goes around and helps elders clean up,” she said. “Why not pay him to do it? It’ll get done faster because he does it anyway.”

Amanda Clark, housing outreach manager at the Dominican Center and a member of the city’s anti‑illegal dumping policy and research committee, called the expansion “a great initiative” and said it could give residents more confidence that the city is taking action.

Mike Beiermeister The location where illegal dumping happens near Brown's house.

“It gives residents a sense of security that the city is actually trying to do something to stop it,” Clark said. “I’m hoping that with these 100 cameras and nonprofits having access to view them, we can report incidents sooner. That $1,000 reward could actually go back into the community to help residents, and maybe even private property owners, install some cameras.”

Clark also hopes the committee can push forward additional proposals presented by DNS, including extended hours at city drop‑off sites, more free disposal days throughout the year, and targeted efforts in neighborhoods hit hardest by dumping.

Johnson urged residents to help identify offenders, and said public participation is crucial. Milwaukee maintains an online “dumpers” gallery of suspected offenders caught on camera.

Residents can report illegal dumping and submit tips by visiting this website: https://city.milwaukee.gov/DNSPrograms/Dumping. Rewards of up to $1,000 are available for information leading to a citation or prosecution.

Brown’s message to illegal dumpers remains simple: “Stop. Just stop! It’s nasty. Just stop.”



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