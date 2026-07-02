The average Fourth of July cookout for 10 people will cost $73.82 this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, as the country prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday.

WATCH: Milwaukee shoppers feeling the heat of rising cookout costs

Milwaukee shoppers feeling the heat of rising cookout costs

Proteins are among the biggest price jumps. Two pounds of ground beef costs an average of $14.06, up about 5 percent from last year. Chicken breasts are also up about 3 percent, running about $8 for 2 pounds.

Timothy L. Reynolds, senior meat and seafood merchandiser for Piggly Wiggly, said the burger remains the centerpiece of the holiday spread.

Alonna Johnson

"Mostly 4th of July it's burgers.... It's mostly your specialty burger. Everyone has one that they have at home, they like a certain cheese a certain condiment with it. The number one is the burger for the 4th of July," Reynolds said.

Strawberries are seeing the steepest price increase, up more than 12 percent compared to last year.

Not everything costs more, though. A 2.5-pound portion of potato salad averages $2.91, down nearly 18 percent from last year. A bag of chips is also down about 1 percent, averaging $4.76.

Shopper Shanika Malone said she had already started stocking up for the holiday.

Alonna Johnson

"I'm going to do ribs, chicken, broths, do some kielbasas, some shrimp and chicken ones," Malone said.

Piggly Wiggly is running deals on Fourth of July cookout staples from meats to produce, and sides.

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