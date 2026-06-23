Milwaukee residents react to Giannis Antetokounmpo's legacy before trade goes through

MILWAUKEE — Fans in Milwaukee are waking up to the news that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been traded, ending a 13-year run with the Bucks that included a championship in 2021.

The news of the trade broke late last night, and fans have mixed emotions about the move.

Before the trade happened, TMJ4 spoke with fans in Milwaukee about what they wanted to see happen.

Some fans were focused on what the Bucks could get in return.

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"If he gets traded, we get like some valuable pieces for him at least. I don't want Bam Adebayo. I want Tyler Herro because he's from Milwaukee so you know he's a hooper they can keep bound," Khorey said.

Others acknowledged Antetokounmpo's impact even without following the sport closely.

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"I'm not a basketball fan myself but I know who Giannis is. And that says someone whose background is theater. We got a championship from him," Halana said.

A mural created in honor of Antetokounmpo's achievements on and off the court now stands as a reminder of his legacy in the city.

For those who predicted Antetokounmpo could be traded — they were correct.

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"I don't like to see him get traded. I don't like that. But the franchise is not big enough. Giannis needs to move in another direction," Scheila said.

Not everyone was ready to accept the change.

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"Not saying that there's anything wrong with anybody else, but Giannis is like the Bucks. So I would prefer if he didn't because it's just going to be weird. And then it's like, who can follow in those big old footsteps," Nariah said.

We'll continue to bring you updates on the trade on-air and online.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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