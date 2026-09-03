Milwaukee residents prepare for Labor Day travel

If you're hitting the road this Labor Day weekend, timing your trip could save you hours in traffic.

Transportation data provider INRIX identified the busiest travel windows for the holiday:



Thursday, traffic is expected to be worst between 2 and 7 p.m., so travelers who can leave before 1 p.m. will have the best chance of avoiding delays.

On Friday, roads could start backing up after noon and remain congested into the evening until around 8 p.m.

For the return trip Monday, INRIX recommends leaving before noon. Once the afternoon arrives, roads will fill with travelers heading home.

AAA responded to more than 400,000 roadside assistance calls last Labor Day weekend — a reminder that preparation matters before any long drive.

Milwaukee residents are looking forward to the three-day weekend. Glen Jones said he plans to make the most of the unofficial end of summer.

Alonna Johnson

"My plans for Labor Day are to spend time with my family because family is very important, maybe barbecue a little bit, have fun and try to relax a little bit."

WATCH: WHEN TO LEAVE FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND AND HOW RESIDENTS IN MILWAUKEE ARE PLANNING TO SPEND THE THREE DAYS OFF

Labor Day travel tips: When to leave and car prep advice

We met Gloria Allen and her neighbor, Regina, on a walk near the lakefront. Regina says she just plans to relax over the three day holiday. Gloria said her family has its own traditions lined up.

Alonna Johnson

"My family and I we get to together, we have cookouts, we have fun, we play games."

Before heading out, mechanics recommend running through a quick pre-trip checklist. That includes checking your oil, making sure your tires are properly inflated — around 35 PSI, depending on your vehicle — and confirming your brakes are in good shape.

With the heat, it's also a good idea to keep antifreeze or water in the car. Mechanics also suggest carrying a quart of oil — the type stamped on your engine oil cap — to ensure you're using the right fluid for your vehicle.

Jon, store manager at Unlimited Auto Care, said a pre-trip inspection can prevent serious problems on the road.

Alonna Johnson

"Definitely recommend having that inspection to make sure your front end is tight. We don't want to have anything kind of alarming happen where the alignment's going to be off. A wheel could potentially fall off. These are things that are life threatening that could be a serious issue. So avoid potholes if you can. Otherwise, if you're feeling something goofy before your trip, definitely get it looked at. Otherwise, even afterwards, we can always do a post-trip inspection."

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