MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee received about seven inches of rain from Sunday until Thursday morning, according to the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District.

The heavy rainfall turned various parts of the city, like Brady Street, into a rushing river, while 15th and Kilbourn turned into a knee-deep pond.

TMJ4 15th and Kilbourn

On South Fulton Street in Bay View, just a few blocks from Kinnickinnic, homeowners had to throw out items damaged by flooding in their basements. For some, it is a process they already went through about eight months ago.

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Jo Ann Jagodzinski has had water in her basement twice in less than a year.

"Twice?" Jagodzinski said.

TMJ4 Jo Ann Jagodzinski

"August, I had three feet. Now I have three inches," Jagodzinski said.

When asked if this was a familiar feeling from the summer, Jagodzinski confirmed the devastation.

Watch: Milwaukee residents face flooded basements again after heavy rainfall

Milwaukee residents face flooded basements again after heavy rainfall

"Oh my God, yes. I lost everything. Everything. About $30,000 in property," Jagodzinski said.

Her neighbors are unfortunately in the same boat.

"I mean, this is ridiculous already, ya know we're constantly doing this over and over," Jagodzinski said.

Clogged drains and backups now mean neighbors are stuck with damaged basements and fear this could happen again.

"When is the mayor going to keep up with the infrastructure?" Jagodzinski asked.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson said heavy rainfall, like what the city saw on Wednesday night, is a challenge for any city.

TMJ4 asked Johnson what he's going to do to prevent this from happening again.

"Yeah, that's a great question. That's why we're here addressing what happened in anticipation that it's going to happen again," Johnson said.

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"We'll continue to make the investigations in infrastructure that we have been, obviously, there is more capacity that needs to happen," Johnson added.

Johnson and the Department of Public Works are encouraging residents to help clean storm drains when a storm is moving in.

"If you do live near a sewer grate, adopt a sewer grate," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, residents are left wondering how they will recover.

"Last time FEMA did help a little bit, but who's going to help us this time?" Jagodzinski said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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