MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee unveiled its traffic calming plans for the rest of this year today, with dozens of projects on the list.

Wednesday, the city shared a map of over 60 projects that should be started this year. The projects address street conditions and traffic safety all around the city. Some involve protected bike lanes, green infrastructure, and cutting down the number of lanes.

The city says these traffic calming projects work. The Department of Public Works data shows that for projects completed between 2022 and 2025, crashes have decreased 15 percent and speeding has decreased 32 percent.

Watch: Milwaukee residents discuss traffic calming as city unveils over 60 projects to reduce crashes and speeding

Milwaukee residents discuss traffic calming as city unveils over 60 projects to reduce crashes and speeding

National Avenue is going through a huge transformation, which the city says is to make it safer for all transportation, especially cars. The stretch of National Avenue between 39th and 27th streets is one of the biggest projects the city is currently working on. When it is done, the area will see protected bike lanes, extended curbs, updated lighting and signals, and more.

Reckless driving is something Silver City resident Albert Rodgers sees often.

"It’s terrible around here, these people don’t know how to drive, that’s why I wait for the light to run across the street," Rodgers said.

Silver City resident Anthony Kolstad hopes that change can come to National Avenue.

"I feel like this is the busiest street in the city, like right now specifically. We have a lot of accidents over here, a lot of speeding over here. I feel like that’ll curb some of the accidents," Kolstad said.

Rodgers is skeptical, thinking drivers will not respect the new changes.

"All these little crazy drivers out here, they in a rush out here it seems like, they don’t have time to wait for nobody. They want to get where they’re going, it seems," Rodgers said.

All the projects have various start and end dates which can be seen at this link.

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