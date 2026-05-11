Angela Mallett, owner of Honeybee Sage Wellness, an apothecary in Milwaukee, is helping customers navigate allergy season with herbal solutions — and a state tool may help residents understand what's triggering their symptoms in the first place.

"Which means we house over 200 medicinal herbs that serve bulk by the ounce," Mallett said.

Customers frequently visit the shop looking for relief from allergy symptoms. Mallett has developed a tea blend she named "Bless You" to help with sinus issues.

"We have a tea that I have affectionately named Bless You," Mallett said.

Alonna Johnson

The blend has resonated with customers beyond just the spring allergy season.

"They use it throughout the year and not just during allergy season," Mallett said.

For those wondering what may be triggering their symptoms, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has a community tree map showing thousands of trees planted by organizations like the City of Milwaukee. The map includes the type of tree, its location, and when it was planted.

WATCH: Milwaukee resident shares personal remedies as allergy and tick cases rise in Wisconsin

Milwaukee resident shares personal remedies as allergy and tick cases rise in Wisconsin

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology says trees like oak, maple, birch, and mulberry release some of the highest levels of allergy-causing pollen.

For Mallett, the work is ultimately about helping people manage their health.

"I just love the ability to share what I know about the herbs," Mallett said.

Seeing customers return keeps her motivated.

"It's really a blessing to be a part of someone's healing journey," Mallett said.

Wisconsin tick activity also on the rise

As allergy season ramps up, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is also tracking tick bites across the state, monitoring emergency room visits to identify when people are at the highest risk.

Residents can check trends online using the state's interactive tick bite tracker. The southeastern region recorded 19 emergency room visits for tick bites per 10,000 visits during the week of April 20 — a jump of 17 visits since March 2.

Health officials say ticks are most active from April through September.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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