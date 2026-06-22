Milwaukee quadruple shooting: Police need help identifying two suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a quadruple shooting that occurred around 8:31 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Capitol Drive.
The first suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 16-18 years old, with short, twisted hair. He was last seen wearing a black True Religion zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, a black satchel and white Nike shoes with light gray accents. He was armed with a handgun.
The second suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 16-18 years old, with medium-length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat and a dark Adidas top.
Police say the suspects were involved in an argument when one fired several shots, striking four victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or submit tips through P3 Tips.
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