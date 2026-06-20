Milwaukee Police investigating Friday night shooting, four people injured

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal incident that left four people injured on Friday night on the 400 block of East Capitol Drive.

A 24-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and the other three additional victims, a 29-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 20-year-old, all sustained injuries but refused medical treatment.

The police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but they believe it may have stemmed from an argument.

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The Milwaukee Police Department is currently seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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