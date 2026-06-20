Milwaukee Police investigating Friday night shooting, four people injured

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal incident that left four people injured on Friday night on the 400 block of East Capitol Drive.
A 24-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and the other three additional victims, a 29-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 20-year-old, all sustained injuries but refused medical treatment.
The police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but they believe it may have stemmed from an argument.
The Milwaukee Police Department is currently seeking an unknown suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.
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