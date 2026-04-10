Milwaukee Public Market hosts final concert in free winter music series

MILWAUKEE — The final concert in Milwaukee Public Market's Market Unplugged free winter music series will be held Friday.

This marked the first year for the winter music series and was held in collaboration with Radio Milwaukee.

“Over the past four years, the success of our summer Riverwalk Commons Concert Series has shown us how impactful free, live music can be in bringing people together,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District No. 2. “Market Unplugged builds on that momentum by bringing live programming indoors during the winter months, and reflects our ongoing effort to create fresh, engaging experiences that give people more reasons to spend time at the Market year-round.”

The concert will begin with a happy hour and Radio Milwaukee guest DJ appearance from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by live performances by Wave Chapelle and Violet Wilder.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase throughout the Market, with a bar located in the Palm Garden featuring beer, wine, Surreal Sips non-alcoholic elixirs and Central Standard Craft Distillery cocktails.

A portion of proceeds from a Radio Milwaukee cocktail will benefit public radio.

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