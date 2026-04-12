MILWAUKEE — Protesters gathered on Milwaukee’s East Side this afternoon, calling for the release of Salah Sarsour, who was detained by federal immigration agents earlier this month.

Federal officials allege his detention is tied to past actions, while supporters say those claims are not true.

Chants and honks filled the air as dozens gathered in support of Sarsour.

WATCH: Protesters gathered in Milwaukee, calling for the release of Salah Sarsour

Milwaukee protesters call for release of ISM President Salah Sarsour

Federal officials say his detention is connected to alleged actions from his teenage years. But supporters say he is a longtime community leader who is being targeted.

Janan Majeeb, a rally organizer and longtime friend of Sarsour, said he has been a permanent resident in the U.S. for 32 years.

TMJ4 JANAN MAJEEB/ ORGANIZER AND FOUNDER OF MUSLIM WOMEN'S COALITION



“He’s a father, a grandfather, a businessman, and well known in the community. He’s president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee,” Majeeb said.

Supporters say Sarsour has lived in the United States for decades.

In a letter from a detention center in Indiana released last week, Sarsour called his detention unjust and thanked supporters.

Protester Angela Lang said the demonstration is about standing in solidarity with those detained by ICE.

TMJ4 ANGELA LANG/ PROTESTER

“It’s important to make sure we are standing in solidarity with our brothers and sisters, especially those who have been detained by ICE. If this is what happens when you speak out, any of us are at risk,” Lang said.

Federal Homeland Security officials say Sarsour has prior convictions in Israel for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the homes of Israeli armed forces and illegally attempting to possess weapons and ammunition.

Supporters dispute those claims and say his early life involved military court proceedings. Majeeb said Sarsour’s confession was obtained under duress.

“He was tortured as a 15-year-old for 80 straight days, forced to confess and sign a confession in Hebrew, a language he did not understand,” Majeeb said.

Advocacy groups say the case raises broader questions about immigration enforcement and due process.

Lang said Sarsour’s situation reflects broader concerns in the community.

“This is a man who has been in the U.S. for decades and is a pillar in the community. We can’t ignore the fact that he’s outspoken,” Lang said.

Supporters say they plan to continue demonstrating until Sarsour is released.

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