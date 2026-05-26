Milwaukee Pride Parade shares inspiration behind this year's 'Together We Are Pride' theme

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Pride Parade returns Sunday, June 7, with a theme of “Together We Are Pride,” celebrating inclusivity and community.
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Brad Yates, a representative with the Milwaukee Pride Parade, said the theme was inspired by a moment during this year’s Super Bowl.
“We were watching the Super Bowl and Bad Bunny came on, and we wanted to continue that feeling of togetherness and inclusivity,” Yates said.
The parade has grown significantly since its early days.
“It started out tiny. It was just a few entrants, and now we grew a couple of years to over 200. We realized that was bigger than Chicago’s Pride Parade, and so we needed to condense it down, and this year we have 160 entrants,” Yates said.
Organizers are welcoming volunteers and say they would rather have too many than not enough. Those interested in volunteering can visit prideparademke.org.
The TMJ4 Storm Chaser will also appear in the parade again this year.
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