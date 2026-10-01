Milwaukee police shot and injured a 17-year-old suspect Wednesday night after police say the teen refused to drop a rifle.

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Milwaukee police shoot teenager who refused to put down rifle

It happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 8th and Scott streets. Police say it started after they responded to a shots-fired call a few blocks away from where that suspect was shot.

"I heard about six or ten gunshots. They're loud. They're repeatedly back to back," Vanessa, a neighbor, told us.

When officers arrived to investigate those shots, neighbors pointed to a group on dirt bikes that were driving away.

As officers chased after them, they saw someone wearing a mask and holding a rifle. Police say they told them to put their gun down, but they refused.

That's when an officer shot and injured the 17-year-old suspect. They are expected to be OK.

Police are still looking into whether that suspect fired his gun first. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey normal questioned why someone so young was out with a rifle in the first place.

"We have another young adult in our community handling a firearm. This is unacceptable. this is a school night," Norman said.

The officer that shot the suspect has been on the force for three years. He's on administrative leave as they investigate, which is standard procedure.

Police will be referring charges against the suspect to the district attorney's office.

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