Milwaukee police seek public's help locating critically missing man

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 43-year-old man.

Lavell D. Gates was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 4, around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West Capitol Drive. He’s described as a 43-year-old Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jean shorts and unknown tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's District 3 at 414-935-7232.

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