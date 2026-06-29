MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help in locating a critically missing 34-year-old woman.

WATCH: Milwaukee police seek help locating critically missing woman

Milwaukee police seek help locating critically missing woman

Rachel Smith was last seen in her car near North 29th Street and West Juneau Avenue just before midnight on Sunday. Police described her car as a silver 2006 Honda CR-V with Colorado license plate DNTN62.

She is described by police as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 111 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. Police said they could not provide information on what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 3 at 414-935-7231.

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