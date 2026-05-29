MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 11-year-old girl.
WATCH: Milwaukee police seek help locating critically missing 11-year-old girl
Diamond Bennett was last seen Thursday, May 28, near North 23rd Street and West Hopkins Street around 6:30 p.m.
She is described by police as a Black female, around 4 feet 9 inches tall, 94 pounds, with braided black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a short-sleeve blue shirt, black jeans, and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 5 at 414-935-7252.
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