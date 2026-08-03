Milwaukee police seek help identifying 2-year-old found alone

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a lost child and locating his parents or guardians.
The child was found at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday at North 38th Street and West Cherry Street.
The child appears to be approximately 2 years old, standing 3 feet tall and weighing around 30-35 pounds.
The child is currently safe and in good health.
Anyone with information should contact District 3 at (414) 935-7232.
Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.