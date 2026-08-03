Milwaukee police seek help identifying 2-year-old found alone

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a lost child and locating his parents or guardians.

The child was found at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday at North 38th Street and West Cherry Street.

The child appears to be approximately 2 years old, standing 3 feet tall and weighing around 30-35 pounds.

The child is currently safe and in good health.

Anyone with information should contact District 3 at (414) 935-7232.

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