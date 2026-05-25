Milwaukee police seek help finding critically missing 13-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 13-year-old girl.
Zamira N. Satchell was last in contact with her mother at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, according to police. She was last seen near North 21st Street and West Hampton Avenue wearing a black and gray Nike Tech jacket, black leggings and white and blue Jordan shoes.
Police describe Zamira as a Black female, standing about 5 feet tall and weighing around 100 pounds. She has a medium complexion and her hair is braided into two puffballs, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.
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