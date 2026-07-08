Milwaukee police seek driver in deadly hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 47-year-old pedestrian Tuesday night.
WATCH: What we know in the deadly hit-and-run investigation
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near South 22nd Street and West National Avenue while the pedestrian was crossing the road, according to police.
The driver did not stop or return to the scene, police said. The victim died at the scene.
Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
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