Family identifies teen killed in shooting on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a 16-year-old from a vehicle on the city’s north side Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 a.m. near North 40th and West Clarke streets.

The teen died at the scene. The family of the teen identified him as Armani Thomas-Cotton and shared a photo of him with TMJ4.

Family of Armani Thomas-Cotton.

An investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing, as is the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

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