Family identifies teen killed in shooting on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a 16-year-old from a vehicle on the city’s north side Thursday morning.
The shooting happened just after 9:30 a.m. near North 40th and West Clarke streets.
The teen died at the scene. The family of the teen identified him as Armani Thomas-Cotton and shared a photo of him with TMJ4.
An investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing, as is the search for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.
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