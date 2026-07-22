Milwaukee police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 50-year-old Tuesday night.
WATCH: What we know in the hit-and-run investigation
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. near North Green Bay Avenue and West Cornell Street, when police said an unidentified driver traveling north on North Green Bay Avenue at a high rate of speed collided with another vehicle carrying two people.
The 50-year-old passenger in that vehicle was pronounced dead at a hospital. The driver of that vehicle, a 36-year-old, was taken into custody on charges related to the crash.
The search for the driver police said caused the crash is ongoing.
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