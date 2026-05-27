Milwaukee police search for critically missing teen

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 15-year-old child, Kan'liya N. Hillard.

Hillard is described as a Black female, standing 5'03" tall, and weighing around 108 lbs. She was last seen with her hair in braids on the left side and curly, full hair on the right side.

Hillard was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Michigan Street. She was wearing glasses, her school uniform shirt, which is a light colored polo, khaki pants, and navy blue and white shoes.



Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

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