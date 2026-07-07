Milwaukee police search for critically missing boy

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 6-year-old child, Jerrad Thompson.

Thompson is described as a Black male, standing 3'2" tall with a thin build, short black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday, July 6 in the 9000 block of West Congress Street.

Thompson was wearing a blue Batman shirt, gray pants, and white shoes

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

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