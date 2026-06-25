Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee police search for critically missing 13-year-old

missing teen Mario Lopez
Photo provided by the Milwaukee Police Department
Critically missing 13-year-old Mario Lopez
missing teen Mario Lopez
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Mario Lopez, who is considered critically missing.

Lopez is described as a white male, standing approximately 5’02” tall and weighing 150lbs, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.

He was last seen wearing a red camouflage shirt, blue jeans with rips, white Nike Air Force shoes.

Lopez was last seen on foot in the 2700 block of North Vel R Phillips Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin