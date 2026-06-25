Milwaukee police search for critically missing 13-year-old

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Mario Lopez, who is considered critically missing.

Lopez is described as a white male, standing approximately 5’02” tall and weighing 150lbs, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.

He was last seen wearing a red camouflage shirt, blue jeans with rips, white Nike Air Force shoes.

Lopez was last seen on foot in the 2700 block of North Vel R Phillips Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

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