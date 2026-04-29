Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee police search for a suspect after an 18-year-old is shot and killed near 27th and Fond du Lac

18-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee
milwaukee police
Posted

Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after an 18-year-old was shot and killed last night near 27th and Fond du Lac.

The deadly shooting happened at about 9:15 p.m. Investigators are working to identify a suspect and determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360.

Or to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or use the P3 tips app.

Watch: What we know about a fatal shooting in Milwaukee:

18-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
Chavez, Makaylah Profile Pic 2026.png

Meet your Southern Milwaukee County reporter: Makaylah Chavez