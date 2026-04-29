Milwaukee police search for a suspect after an 18-year-old is shot and killed near 27th and Fond du Lac

Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after an 18-year-old was shot and killed last night near 27th and Fond du Lac.

The deadly shooting happened at about 9:15 p.m. Investigators are working to identify a suspect and determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360.

Or to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or use the P3 tips app.

Watch: What we know about a fatal shooting in Milwaukee:

18-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee

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