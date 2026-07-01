MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have released video after officers shot a suspect at an apartment complex on the city's north side.

According to the department, officers responded to the 6400 block of West Sheridan Avenue around 9:07 p.m. June 16 after multiple callers reported an active shooter in a second-floor apartment.

Callers described the suspect as a Black man wearing a black ski mask, blue jacket and black pants.

Watch: Milwaukee police release video of officers shooting suspect at north side apartment complex

Milwaukee police release video of officers shooting suspect at north side apartment complex

While searching for the suspect, officers heard what they believed to be gunshots and advanced in that direction. Officers encountered a subject matching that description on the second-floor stairwell. Two officers discharged their weapons, striking him.

Police say an AR-style pistol belonging to the suspect was recovered in the building.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was arrested and taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

Video released includes body camera footage from the police department as well as surveillance footage from the apartment complex.

The officers involved in this incident were placed on administrative duty, which is routine in an officer-involved incident.

All video footage is available through the Milwaukee Police Department. Viewer discretion is advised.

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