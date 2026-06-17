Milwaukee police shoot suspect after responding to active shooter call

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police shot a 20-year-old man Tuesday night after officers responding to an active shooter call found the man in a stairwell of an apartment on the city's north side.

Officers responded just after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to 64th Street and Sheridan Avenue after multiple callers reported an active shooter in a second-floor apartment.

While searching for the suspect, officers heard gunshots and approached. They found the suspect in a second-floor stairwell. Two officers fired shots, striking the man.

Milwaukee police say an "AR-style pistol" was found at the scene.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

The two officers involved are a 25-year-old male with more than 2 years of service and a 30-year-old male with more than 8 years of service. Both will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine in shootings involving officers.

The Milwaukee Police Department said video related to the incident will be released in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure 575.

The investigation is ongoing.

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