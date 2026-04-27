Milwaukee Police release drone footage of 'Teen Takeover' at Moody Park in March

The Milwaukee Police Department released drone footage of the "Teen Takeover" at Moody Park on March 30th.
On March 30th, a large police presence responded to the area near 23rd and Burleigh after gunshots erupted during the "Teen Takeover" near the park.
WATCH: Milwaukee Police released drone footage of the 'Teen Takeover" at Moody Park
Large crowds gathered in the middle of the park following multiple social media posts promoting the takeover. Fights broke out between dozens of young people before escalating to gunfire.
The drone footage shows teenagers fighting in an alleyway when one of the teenagers was tased by a police officer and promptly arrested.
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