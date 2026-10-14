Milwaukee police release body camera video after officer shoots armed teen following foot chase

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department released body camera video Wednesday of the officer-involved shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy in September after police said he refused to drop a rifle following a foot chase.

Watch the video here:

Milwaukee police release body camera video in officer-involved shooting near 7th and Scott

The shooting happened on Sept. 30, around 9:21 p.m. near 7th and Scott streets as MPD officers were responding to a call for shots fired near South 15th Street and West Greenfield Avenue.

Officers were flagged down by residents, who pointed to a group of dirt bike riders that were leaving the area. The officers followed the group to the area near 7th and Scott streets. That's when police said the officers observed a masked individual with a rifle who they said took off on foot.

According to police, the masked individual refused to drop the rifle and was then shot and injured by an officer. The masked individual was identified as a 17-year-old boy.

The father of the teen identified him to TMJ4 as Jouthem Rodriguez Lacourt and said that he was shot twice in the leg.

Prosecutors charged him with one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, and one count of obstructing an officer, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer who discharged his duty weapon was a 26-year-old man with more than three years of service. According to police, he was placed on administrative duty, as is routine in officer-involved shooting investigations.

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