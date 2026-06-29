MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have released body camera footage of a June 12 deadly officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex in the 8500 block of West Kaul Avenue.

On June 12 at approximately 10:58 a.m., officers responded to a call about a subject with a gun who was threatening to shoot the caller in the 8500 block of West Kaul Avenue. Investigators later learned the suspect attempted to rob the caller.

Officers observed the suspect armed with a revolver walking away from the scene and attempted to stop him. The suspect told officers to shoot him as he held a revolver to his head and threatened to shoot officers. The suspect then fled on foot into a nearby apartment building, where he retreated to a second-floor landing in a common hallway.

Watch: Milwaukee police release body cam footage of deadly shooting at north side apartment complex

Milwaukee police release body cam footage of deadly shooting at north side apartment complex

Officers heard a firearm discharge and made entry to the building. As officers repeatedly ordered the suspect to drop the revolver, an officer discharged his firearm at the suspect. No one was struck at that time.

TMJ4 News watched the four different body camera videos released Monday by the Milwaukee Police Department.

In the footage, the 22-year-old man can be heard refusing to come out as officers spent approximately one hour trying to negotiate with him.

"I don't want to shoot you, dude," an officer said.

"I don't want to talk," the man said.

"But I want to talk," the officer said.

"Shoot me," the man said.

"Come on," the officer said.

As officers engaged the suspect in conversation, he agreed to accept a bottle of water and a cigar from them. The suspect then walked down the stairs to retrieve the items. At that point, less-lethal options were used, including bean bag rounds, a K-9, flash-bang grenades and a Taser, in an attempt to arrest him.

The suspect retreated up the stairs to the landing in the common hallway. Officers who gained access to an upper unit heard shots, encountered the armed suspect, and discharged their firearms, striking him.

The suspect was arrested, and medical aid was rendered at the scene. His revolver was recovered near him. No officers were injured by gunfire.

The suspect was transported to a hospital where he later died. The officers involved were placed on administrative duty, which is routine in a critical incident.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, led by the Waukesha Police Department, is investigating the shooting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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