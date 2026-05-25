Milwaukee Police officer bitten by dog after responding to loose animal complaint

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Police Officer was bitten by a dog on Monday afternoon, the Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement.

The 51-year-old male officer, along with several other officers, responded to a loose animal complaint at around 1:57 p.m.

Upon arrival, the 51-year-old officer attempted to snare a dog, which then bit the officer.

Two officers discharged their firearms, striking the two dogs.

The bitten officer was transported to a hospital for treatment with non-fatal injuries, and both dogs were transported for medical treatment.

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