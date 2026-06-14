Milwaukee Police investigating two unrelated shootings, two teenagers injured

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two unrelated shootings that left two teenagers with non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday evening.

The first shooting occurred on the 3800 block of W Wright Street at around 6:48 p.m., in which a 16-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting occurred on the 5700 block of N 76th Street at around 6:56 p.m., in which an 18-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

WRTV photo.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the circumstances leading up to both of these shootings and is looking for information to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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