Milwaukee Police investigating two unrelated shootings on early Saturday morning

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two unrelated non-fatal shootings that occurred early Saturday morning.

The first shooting occurred at 3:05 a.m. on the 2500 block of S. 6th Street.

A 20-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

TMJ4 File photo

The second shooting occurred at 7:37 a.m. on the 3100 block of W. Scott Street.

A 35-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The police are investigating the circumstances leading up to both shootings and are also looking for suspects.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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