Milwaukee Police investigating two separate double shootings

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two separate double shootings that occurred within hours of each other, the first being at around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, and the second being at around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The first double shooting occurred on the 4500 block of W. Melvina Street, leaving a 37-year-old and a 25-year-old with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The police have one 36-year-old suspect in custody, and are still investigating the shooting.

Ajax9/shutterstock.com Stock image of police lights.

The second shooting occurred on the 1400 block of W. Greenfield Avenue, leaving a 39-year-old and a 40-year-old with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The police are investigating the shooting and are looking for an unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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