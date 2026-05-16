Milwaukee police investigating two non-fatal shootings on Friday night

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says it is investigating two separate non-fatal shootings that took place about 15 minutes apart on Friday night.

According to a release from MPD, the first shooting took place around 9:45 p.m. on May 15 in the 2300 block of N. Teutonia Ave. The victim, a 35-year-old, was shot and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The release adds that the second non-fatal shooting happened around 10 p.m. on May 15 in the 1300 block of W. Atkinson Ave. The victim, a 30-year-old, was shot and arrived at a local hospital for medical treatment.

MPD says it is investigating the circumstances that led up to each shooting and is looking for an unknown suspect or suspects.

If you have any information about either of these shootings, MPD asks you to contact its non-emergency line at (414) 935-7360.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

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