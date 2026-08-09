Milwaukee Police investigating two fatal shootings, one non-fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two separate fatal shootings that occurred late Saturday night and one non-fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

At around 9:40 p.m. in the area of the 2100 block of W. Pierce Street, two victims, a 29-year-old and a 26-year-old, sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

The second shooting occurred at around 10:05 p.m. on the 3400 block of N. 39th Street.

TMJ4 File photo

One victim, a 39-year-old, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The third shooting occurred at around 1 a.m., Sunday morning, on the 2300 block of W. Fond du Lac Avenue.

Two victims, a 34-year-old and a 15-year-old, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The Milwaukee Police are investigating the shootings and are currently looking for unknown suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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