Milwaukee Police investigating three separate, unrelated shootings Saturday morning

MILWAUKEE — Three people were injured in three separate, unrelated shootings on Saturday morning in Milwaukee.

The first shooting occurred at around 3 a.m. on the 1300 block of S 10th Street that left a 46-year-old with non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting occurred at around 6 a.m. on the 2500 block of W Capitol Drive that left a 36-year-old with non-life threatening injuries.

FILE

The third shooting occurred at around 10:45 a.m. on the 3200 block of W Hampton Avenue that left a 54-year-old with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information in connection to any of the mentioned shootings is asked to the contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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