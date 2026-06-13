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Milwaukee Police investigating three separate, unrelated shootings Saturday morning

Three people were injured in three separate, unrelated shootings on Saturday morning in Milwaukee.
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MILWAUKEE — Three people were injured in three separate, unrelated shootings on Saturday morning in Milwaukee.

The first shooting occurred at around 3 a.m. on the 1300 block of S 10th Street that left a 46-year-old with non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting occurred at around 6 a.m. on the 2500 block of W Capitol Drive that left a 36-year-old with non-life threatening injuries.

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The third shooting occurred at around 10:45 a.m. on the 3200 block of W Hampton Avenue that left a 54-year-old with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information in connection to any of the mentioned shootings is asked to the contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin