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Milwaukee Police investigating non-fatal shooting, one teen injured

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured on Sunday afternoon on the 6900 block of 41st Street.
Crime Scene
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
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MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured on Sunday afternoon on the 6900 block of 41st Street.

A 15-year-old was non-fatally shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, and have a suspect in custody in connection with the incident.

Milwaukee police
Milwaukee police

The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin