Milwaukee police investigating non-fatal shooting, one person injured

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Friday night on the 3000 block of N. 18th Street.

A 19-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

TMJ4 Milwaukee police

The police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and are continuing to look for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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